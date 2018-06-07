Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), today announced the Geely brand pure electric vehicle ("EV") models SMA7001BEV41 (Model EX3) and SMA7001BEV45(Model K23) have been included in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China's (the "MIIT") Directory of New Product (the "308th Directory") and Recommended Models for Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicle Demonstration and Promotion (the "6th Annual Directory of New Energy Vehicles") under the 2018 No. 30 public announcement. As a result, purchasers of these two EV models will be qualified to receive government subsidies.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented, "We are very pleased that the Model EX3 and Model K23 are included in both the New Product Directory and Directory of New Energy Vehicles. These two EV models are the indicator of Kandi's newly developed pure electric vehicle products' official kick-off in the market as well as representing Kandi's new era in electric vehicle product development. Model Ex3 is an SUV model with a substantial number of dealers who have entered into a sales contract. As a crossover vehicle, Model K23 is one of Kandi's All-Star vehicle products in 2018. We are confident that the increased variety and quality in product offerings are expected to generate greater potentials in Kandi's long-term growth."

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles.

More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

