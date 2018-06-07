sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,92 Euro		+0,06
+0,10 %
WKN: 852062 ISIN: US7427181091 Ticker-Symbol: PRG 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,14
63,17
15:57
63,13
63,16
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY62,92+0,10 %