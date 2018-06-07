As from June 8, 2018, the equity rights in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, NVP TO 5, will be admitted to trading on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up to and including November 28, 2018. Security Equity rights name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) subscription option entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB. The subscription price for the shares upon exercise of the subscription options corresponds to SEK 3.80 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription November 1, 2018 - November 30, 2018 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name NVP TO 5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code SE0010948778 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 155747 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares/1 Segment / no: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / MiFID II tick size table / 230 no: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Emelie Thordewall or Cecilia Olsson at + 46 8 405 60 00.