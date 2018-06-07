Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTC: GODYF) has released results of a positive NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment on its Deer Horn Project. The project, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Deer Horn" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_o6cvewr2/Deer-Horn-Capital-CSEDHC-released-results-of-a-positive-NI-43-101-PEA-on-its-Deer-Horn-Project

The Preliminary Economic Assessment was calculated on only 450 metres of a 2.4 kilometre-long mineralized system, and emphasized that the deposit remains open to the west, east and down-dip.

The PEA highlights show:

Pre-tax NPV (5%) of $56.6 million and internal rate of return of 56%

After-tax NPV (5%) of $36.5 million and internal rate of return of 42%

Initial capital cost of $28.3 million

After-tax payback of initial capital in 1.6 years

The PEA figures were calculated using metals prices of US$1,300 per ounce for gold, US$17 per ounce for silver, US$100 per kilogram for tellurium, US$3.00 per pound for copper and US$1.00 per pound for zinc.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment, which is preliminary in nature, includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the Preliminary Economic Assessment will be realized. The PEA recommended infill and tightly-spaced step-out diamond drilling focused both on upgrading and expanding the existing high-grade resource.

The life of mine production is estimated at 73,000 ounces of gold, 2,100,000 ounces of silver, 67,000 kilograms of tellurium, 1,700,000 pounds of copper, and 3,600,000 pounds of zinc.

Deer Horn plans to operate the project as a high-grade "small mine" under the British Columbia Mines Act, a designation that simplifies and expedites the permitting process with considerably lower up-front costs. Mineralized material from the Deer Horn deposit will be mined from an open pit, operating during the summer months only to keep costs low. The material will be processed using a conventional flowsheet including crushing, grinding and flotation to produce base metal concentrates with precious metals.

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "We've engineered Deer Horn for low capital costs and rapid payback in a well-established mining jurisdiction. Our strategy is to put the project into production quickly and establish its viability initially on a small scale. Since the PEA was calculated on only 450 meters of a 2.4-kilometer-long mineralized system, we believe we can explore and expand the operation over time using mining cash flow and exploit the knowledge of the system that we gain as we mine. Previous drilling traced the vein's strike length for at least 875 meters. It's also important to remember that Deer Horn is largely unexplored over its 51 square kilometers. The gold, silver and tellurium represent only a portion of the targets we plan to explore further. For example, prospecting in 2012 identified new showings indicative of a buried copper porphyry system. We also have important concentrations of tungsten on the property. We will report more on these additional targets in the near future."

The company will soon initiate work towards a Preliminary Feasibility Study this year.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca.

Investor relations is handled by Craig Doctor, who can be reached at 604-278-4656 or by email at craig@DocsConsultingltd.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news, research reports and other content of interest to its following of retail, institutional and accredited investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com