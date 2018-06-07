Direct Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership Between Cannassure Ltd., a Subsidiary Company of the Solbar Group and Hadassah Medical

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Direct Capital Investments (TASE: DCI-M) announces that Cannassure Ltd. signed a strategic distribution agreement with Hadassah Medical. Cannassure will be Hadassa Medical's exclusive supplier of GMP approved, medical cannabis oil. Hadassah will distribute CannAssure's high quality medical cannabis products under Hadassah's own proprietary brand, throughout their distribution channels in Israel and abroad.

Nir Peles, Chairman of CannAssure commented: "We are delighted about this collaboration with Hadassah Medical, their experience and knowledge in the world of medicine is invaluable. Together with our manufacturing expertise of botanical extractions, this makes for an ideal partnership for supplying safe and consistent medical cannabis oils of the highest standards and quality."

Professor Zeev Rotstein, Director General of the Hadassah Medical Organization commented: "We welcome this cooperation with CannAssure. It is our long term policy to be at the forefront of research and medicine in Israel. We chose Solbar's CannAssure to supply our medical centers with medical cannabis oil since the Solbar group is one of Israel's largest plant based, oil manufacturers and we believe in their production capabilities and skilled human resources."

Just recently, Direct Capital Investments announced its proposed merger with CannAssure Ltd., which was founded by Nir Peles and Shimon Barkama. Cannassure is set to start producing in the first half of 2019. With their newly received GSP permit from the Ministry of Health and the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency, they are now developing new cannabis extraction methods in their analytical lab at Solbar to create standardized medical cannabis products of the highest quality, in large scale supply. Cannassure's development of innovative cannabis extraction methods is supported by the Israel Innovation Authority.

About Cannassure Ltd.

CannAssure was founded in order to address an unmet need in the medical cannabis market- the supply of superior safety profile cannabis extracts and their derivatives. Our soon to be launched products offer fully labelled, consistent, and standardized cannabis extracts and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). To guarantee the highest quality, all of our products are produced under strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

CannAssure is built upon the vast experience of Solbar Food Technologies Ltd. For over 50 years Solbar has perfected the science of extractions from botanical sources and developed APIs for the nutraceutical industry. As a global manufacturer, Solbar has developed high-scale production capabilities as well as advanced process engineering knowhow and operates an extensive distribution network. Its laboratory facilities are equipped with the latest technologies and have attained a high grade in the AOCS Laboratory Proficiency Program testing , each and every year. Solbar has an established Quality Assurance culture (it is ISO, HACCP, FSSC certified) and its processes guarantee the highest level of quality throughout each of their product's life cycle.

Visit: http://www.cannassure.life

About Hadassah Medical Ltd.

Hadassah Medical Ltd. (1986), is a wholly owned company of Hadassah Medical Organization, and serves as Hadassah's business development division. The company operates on behalf of Hadassah's medical centers in Israel and abroad.

For press inquiries contact:

Elad Sasi

elad@sah-pr.co.il

+972-52-3684784

