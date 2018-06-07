Hitachi Vantara: AI, captain! Hitachi Partners with Stena Line to Implement Digital Technology in Shipping

LONDON, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Europe Ltd. (http://www.hitachi.eu/en), a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), has partnered with Stena Line, one of the largest shipping companies in Europe, to implement artificial intelligence technology on ships to reduce fuel consumption costs and become an important tool in the company's efforts to minimise environmental impact.

The partnership will see a team of Hitachi experts from across its business units review the existing digital architecture, in close collaboration with Stena Line, and advise the ferry company as it aims to become the world's leading cognitive shipping company by 2021.

Controlling fuel consumption is vital to Stena Line's business, since it is a major part of their total cost base. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, Hitachi will be able to identify the key factors causing high fuel consumption and, critically, advise how to make operations more efficient.

Stena Line is at the forefront of the shipping industry's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint whilst increasing efficiency through the integration of smart technology.

Hicham Abdessamad, Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi Global Digital Holdings Corporation, Corporate Officer of Hitachi, Ltd said: "Digitalisation plays a key role in helping industries such as shipping optimise their operations for both financial performance and environmental impact. We are engaged with Stena Line on a number of strategic co-creation initiatives and we see this as an important next step in providing digital expertise to help them achieve positive business and societal outcomes."

Rune Kleiberg, Head of digital strategy, Stena Line said: "With a structured approach and by taking continuous initiatives, the aim is for Stena Line to become a leader in sustainable shipping. We are pleased to have Hitachi on board to help us in our cognitive journey to improve fleet operation across ship and shore, providing new capabilities for safer and more sustainable ferry journeys, as well as helping improve operational efficiencies and overall vessel performance."

About Hitachi Europe Ltd.

Hitachi Europe Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is headquartered in Maidenhead, UK. The company is focused on its Social Innovation Business - delivering innovations that answer society's challenges. Hitachi Europe and its subsidiary companies offers a broad range of information & telecommunication systems; rail systems, power and industrial systems; industrial components & equipment; automotive systems, digital media & consumer products and others with operations and research & development Laboratories across EMEA. For more information, visit http://www.hitachi.eu (http://www.hitachi.eu/).

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com (http://www.hitachi.com/).

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

COMPANY CONTACT

Kelly Smith

Hitachi Europe Ltd.

Kelly.Smith@Hitachi-eu.com (mailto:Kelly.Smith@Hitachi-eu.com)

+447748555915