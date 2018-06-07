sprite-preloader
07.06.2018 | 18:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

London, June 7

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 23 March 2018 has been set at 1.343250, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 11.16695 pence per share (USD dividend 15.00 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 28 June 2018 (to shareholders on the register on 18 May 2018).

7 June 2018

Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639


