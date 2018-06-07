sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,16 Euro		-0,05
-0,17 %
WKN: 909497 ISIN: CA8029121057 Ticker-Symbol: SB7 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPUTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAPUTO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,645
27,76
19:29
27,64
27,75
19:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAPUTO INC
SAPUTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAPUTO INC29,16-0,17 %