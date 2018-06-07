sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,83 Euro		+0,375
+1,27 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,70
29,828
19:28
29,70
29,775
19:28
07.06.2018 | 18:19
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SpringCM to Digitize Contract Management Processes for Shell

SpringCM will digitize contract management processes for Shell's global commercial business unit

CHICAGO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringCM, the leading document and contract lifecycle management platform in the cloud, has been selected by one of the largest integrated energy companies in the world, to streamline its contract management processes for its global commercial business unit.

(PRNewsFoto/SpringCM)

SpringCM has the ability to architect a scalable, secure solution and has sound understanding of the internal challenges faced in the current contracting process. Shell has sought a solution that will integrate with Salesforce, delivering capabilities beyond contract management, enabling document-centric use cases across the enterprise.

Digitizing contract management processes, SpringCM brings a seamless end-to-end experience to its customers that increases efficiency across global businesses.

"Shell is a large enterprise business with operations in over 70 countries," said Dan Dal Degan, CEO of SpringCM. "It's important we deliver workflows that are scalable, yet also simplify the contract process to break down information barriers and accelerate their global business. SpringCM is uniquely positioned to deliver a robust and reliable platform to address their needs and challenges."

For more information about SpringCM's contract management solutions, please visit www.springcm.com/products/contract-management.

About SpringCM

SpringCM helps work flow by delivering an innovative document management and workflow platform, that powers the leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) application. SpringCM empowers companies to become more productive by reducing the time spent managing critical business documents. Intelligent, automated workflows enable document collaboration across an organization from any desktop or mobile device. Delivered through a secure, scalable cloud platform, SpringCM document and contract management solutions seamlessly integrate with Salesforce, or work as a standalone solution.

Every day, more than 600 companies use SpringCM to improve customer experience and get more done, faster. For more information about SpringCM, visit www.springcm.com.

Contact: Bridget Devine, 312-561-2492, bridget.devine@walkersands.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478213/SpringCM_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire