Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 7 June 2018, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:

Resolution         For                   Against               Total        Withheld
                       No. of       % of     No. of        % of    No. of       No. of
                       Votes        Vote     Votes         Vote    Votes        Votes
    Resolution 1:
    To receive the
    Company's annual
    report
    and accounts       35,818,536   100.00          0      0.00    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 2:
    To receive the
    directors'
    remuneration
    report             35,711,642    99.71    103,952      0.29    35,815,594     2,942

    Resolution 3:
    To receive the
    directors'
    remuneration
    report             33,849,091    96.66  1,168,790      3.34    35,017,881   800,655

    Resolution 4:
    To re-appoint
    BDO LLP as
    auditors           35,167,455    98.42    565,592      1.58    35,733,047   285,171

    Resolution 5:
    To authorise
    the audit and
    risk committee
    to determine the
    remuneration of
    the auditors       34,967,773    98.41    565,592      1.59    35,533,365   285,171

    Resolution 6:
    To re-elect
    Neil Goulden
    as a director      34,936,775    97.54    881,761      2.46    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 7:
    To elect Simon
    Wykes as a
   director            35,798,097    99.94     20,439      0.06    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 8:
    To re-elect
    Keith Laslop
    as a director      35,608,195    99.41    210,341      0.59    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 9:
    To re-elect
    Nigel Brewster
    as a director      35,773,949    99.88     44,587      0.12    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 10:
    To re-elect
    David Danziger
    as a director      27,659,631    77.22  8,158,905     22.78    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 11:
    To re-elect
    Paul Pathak
    as a director      28,900,546    80.69  6,917,990     19.31    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 12:
    To re-elect
    Jim Ryan
    as a director      30,851,737    86.13  4,966,799     13.87    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 13:
    To re-elect
    Colin Sturgeon
    as a director      35,534,466    99.21    284,070      0.79    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 14:
    To authorise
    the directors
    to allot shares    33,467,811    93.44  2,350,625      6.56    35,818,436       100

    Resolution 15:
    To authorise
    the company
    to make
    political
    donations          33,960,229    94.83  1,851,617      5.17    35,811,846     6,690

    Resolution 16:
    Authorise the
    disapplication
    of pre-emption
    rights in respect
    of 5% of the
    Company's issued
    share capital      34,164,106    95.38  1,654,430      4.62    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 17:
    Authorise the
    disapplication
    of pre-emption
    rights in respect
    of an additional
    5% of the
     Company's
    issued share
    capital            34,164,006    95.38  1,654,430      4.62    35,818,436       100

    Resolution 18:
    Authorise the
    purchase of own
    shares             35,818,136   100.00        400      0.00    35,818,536         0

    Resolution 19:
    Authorise
    the calling
    of a general
    meeting at short
    notice             34,285,904    95.72  1,532,632      4.28    35,818,536         0

Jackpotjoy plc notes the level of voting against resolutions relating to the re-election of certain non-executive directors. The Company complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") and is committed to a progressive refreshing of the composition of the board of directors in accordance with Code provision B.2.

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,258,930 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,258,930.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (http://www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (http://www.starspins.com), Botemania (http://www.botemania.es), Vera&John (http://www.verajohn.com), Costa (http://www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (http://www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit http://www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries: Jackpotjoy plc, Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations, +44(0)203-907-4032, +44(0)7812-142118, jason.holden@jpj.com; Jackpotjoy Group, Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications, +1-416-720-8150, amanda.brewer@jpj.com; Finsbury, James Leviton or Andy Parnis, +44(0)207-251-3801, jackpotjoy@finsbury.com


© 2018 PR Newswire