Donnerstag, 07.06.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,303 Euro		-0,007
-2,10 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 7

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:7 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):55,500
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.8500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.4000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.5367

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,613,167 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,613,167 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
354026.5516:24:58London Stock Exchange
102926.5016:14:39London Stock Exchange
168726.5015:26:30London Stock Exchange
196626.5015:26:30London Stock Exchange
610826.6514:30:25London Stock Exchange
420926.6514:30:25London Stock Exchange
229126.4514:23:18London Stock Exchange
40626.4514:23:18London Stock Exchange
606226.4514:18:34London Stock Exchange
947226.4514:18:34London Stock Exchange
259126.4514:18:34London Stock Exchange
274326.4014:05:05London Stock Exchange
330126.4013:56:50London Stock Exchange
172526.5513:10:39London Stock Exchange
66126.5512:03:39London Stock Exchange
110226.5512:03:39London Stock Exchange
123926.7011:52:14London Stock Exchange
227026.7011:52:14London Stock Exchange
86526.8510:39:30London Stock Exchange
223326.8510:39:30London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


