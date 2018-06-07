Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 7 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 55,500 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.8500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.4000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.5367

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,613,167 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,613,167 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3540 26.55 16:24:58 London Stock Exchange 1029 26.50 16:14:39 London Stock Exchange 1687 26.50 15:26:30 London Stock Exchange 1966 26.50 15:26:30 London Stock Exchange 6108 26.65 14:30:25 London Stock Exchange 4209 26.65 14:30:25 London Stock Exchange 2291 26.45 14:23:18 London Stock Exchange 406 26.45 14:23:18 London Stock Exchange 6062 26.45 14:18:34 London Stock Exchange 9472 26.45 14:18:34 London Stock Exchange 2591 26.45 14:18:34 London Stock Exchange 2743 26.40 14:05:05 London Stock Exchange 3301 26.40 13:56:50 London Stock Exchange 1725 26.55 13:10:39 London Stock Exchange 661 26.55 12:03:39 London Stock Exchange 1102 26.55 12:03:39 London Stock Exchange 1239 26.70 11:52:14 London Stock Exchange 2270 26.70 11:52:14 London Stock Exchange 865 26.85 10:39:30 London Stock Exchange 2233 26.85 10:39:30 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-