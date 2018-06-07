Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS SCA RUBIS: Ordinary General Meeting of 7 June 2018 07-Jun-2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, 7 June 2018, 6:00 pm Rubis' Ordinary General Meeting was held on Thursday, 7 June 2018, at 2pm at Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. After presenting the Company's business and accounts, the Management answered all the questions put to them by the shareholders. This was followed by the approval by the shareholders of the following resolutions: · the separate and consolidated financial statements for FY2017; · payment of a dividend of 1.50 euro per ordinary share and of 0.75 euro per preference share. 8 June 2018 has been set as the ex-dividend date. The shareholders may opt for the payment of the dividend in shares between 8 and 29 June 2018 included, at a subscription price of 53.53 euros. The dividend, in cash and in shares, will be paid on 5 July 2018; · renewal of the terms of office of 3 members of the Supervisory Board (Hervé Claquin, Erik Pointillart and Laure Grimonpret-Tahon); · setting of the amount of fees to be paid to the members of the Supervisory Board for the current and subsequent financial years (150,000 euros); · compensation payable to the Management and to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board in respect of 2017 (advisory opinion of the shareholders); · share repurchase programme (liquidity contract). The proposal to renew the term of office of Olivier Mistral as a member of the Supervisory Board was rejected. Following the Ordinary General Meeting, the Supervisory Board is composed of 11 members, with a female-male ratio of 45.4% and a rate of independence of 63.6%. The detailed results of the voting on each resolution will be published soon on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr [1]), under Shareholders - General Meeting - 2018 General Meeting - Other documents. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Media contact Analyst contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Finance Gabrieli Department Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 48 33 Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Ordinary General Meeting of 7 June 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SATBICJTPW [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS SCA 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 693567 07-Jun-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2236e4acfedd8c1ea176471109cfcc14&application_id=693567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=920e38b40f582d044c46cfb4dd0ba91e&application_id=693567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

