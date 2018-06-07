sprite-preloader
BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

BH Macro Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, June 7

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Dealing
7 June 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notified on 7 June 2018 that the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by Huw Evans, a Director of the Company:

Purchased:

  • 2,383 Ordinary Shares of no par value in the Capital of the Company designated as Sterling Shares at a price of 2097.35 pence per share.

Following this purchase, Huw Evans now holds a total of 5,720 GBP class Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745362


© 2018 PR Newswire