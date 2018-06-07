The "Future of the Polish Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Polish defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Research Scope

The Polish defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Polish defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns.

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Polish defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Polish defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Highlights

With one of the fastest growing markets and a high-income economy, Poland aims to accelerate the modernization rate of its Armed Forces in the coming years.

While most European countries have reduced their military spending between 2014 and 2018, Poland increased its expenditure on armed forces at a CAGR of 15.22% in terms of local currency, making it one of the largest in Central Europe. However, in terms of US$, Polish defense expenditure registered a CAGR of 12.90%, which is attributed to the fluctuations in exchange rates.

Poland's defense industry is the largest in Central Europe. During the forecast period, the country is expected to spend an estimated US$57.3 billion on strengthening its defense forces, primarily due to the modernization initiatives implemented by the Polish Ministry of National Defense (MoND).

Furthermore, the country's defense expenditure will be driven by a combination of factors including the ongoing turmoil in the neighboring country of Ukraine and an increased involvement in NATO and UN peacekeeping missions. Defense expenditure amounted to an average of 1.8% of overall GDP over 2014-2018, and is expected to increase drastically to an average of 2.5% of the GDP over next five years.

The MoD is expected to invest in Land Based C4ISR, Missile Defense Systems and Multirole Aircraft.

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

CAE

Sikorsky

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo S.p.A.

Polish Defense Holding (PHO)

Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze Mielec (PZL Mielec)

Wojskowe Zaklady Uzbrojenia SA (WZU)

Huta Stalowa Wola SA (HSW)

Rosomak S.A.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

7. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

9. Appendix

