Katten UK Represents TriSpan in Acquisition of Rosa's Thai Café

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP announced today that it represented TriSpan, a leading private equity firm, on the acquisition of Rosa's Thai Café, the fast-growing Thai restaurant chain based in the UK. As a result of the deal, TriSpan now holds a significant majority stake in the restaurant chain.

"This high-profile deal showcases the London team's strength in leading complex transactions across multiple practice areas," said Peter Sugden, managing partner of Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP.

Rosa's Thai Café was founded in 2008. There are currently 13 locations in the UK, with three additional sites under development.

Katten Corporate & Private Equity partner Paul Rosen said, "This is an exciting time for Rosa's Thai as it starts its next phase of growth, partnering the existing management with the expertise of TriSpan in the restaurant sector. We are delighted to have advised TriSpan on this matter, and built upon our deep relationship with the TriSpan team."

The Katten team was led by Paul Rosen and involved representatives from the Real Estate, IP, Tax, and Commercial departments, as well as Employment partner Christopher Hitchins.

Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP is the London affiliate of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, an international law firm with more than 600 attorneys in locations across the United States and in Asia. The London team has a wide range of experience covering private equity, mergers and acquisitions, general corporate and commercial, joint ventures, financial services and regulatory, real estate, employment, tax, construction, finance, litigation, and asset management.

The firm's London lawyers work seamlessly with colleagues in other offices located in global centres of finance, including Chicago, New York, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Washington, DC. They offer skilled, integrated legal advice, and are particularly well-placed to service the needs of clients undertaking transatlantic business. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.co.uk.

