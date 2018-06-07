Technavio analysts forecast the global fromage frais and quark market to post a CAGR of more than 4%, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006197/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fromage frais and quark market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The worldwide increase in the millennial population is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global fromage frais and quark market. The millennials are the demographic that accounts for the maximum consumption of fromage frais and quark, owing to their propensity to try new variants and flavors.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, according to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global fromage frais and quark market is the rise in popularity of organized retail:

Global fromage frais and quark market: Rise in popularity of organized retail

There has been a worldwide growth in organized retail with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets and specialty store. Package fromage frais and quark products are primarily sold by large organized retailers as vendors are highly dependent on these retailers. The supermarket is a primary distribution channel that provides consumers with easy access to products like quark, kvarg, tvarog, fromage frais, and topfen.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "The demand for supermarkets is increasing with the rise in population. In emerging economies such as India, growing urbanization and the increase in disposable income is contributing to the growth of supermarkets. This, in turn, will lead to an increase in demand for products such as fromage frais and quarks."

Global fromage frais and quark market: Segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global fromage frais and quark market by product (plain fromage frais and quark, flavored fromage frais and quark, and savory fromage frais and quark), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The plain fromage frais and quark segment dominated the market in 2017, with a market share of close to 46%. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decrease over the forecast period, while that of flavored fromage frais and quark segment is expected to witness the maximum increase.

In 2017, EMEA accounted for the major share in the global fromage frais and quark market, with close to 83% of the total market share, followed by the Americas and APAC. However, the market share of EMEA is expected to witness a decrease of around 1% in favor of the Americas during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006197/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com