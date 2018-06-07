CIVIS Media Prize 2018 - 12 Programmes in Berlin Awarded

BERLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe's most important media prize for integration was presented at a TV award ceremony at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin on Thursday evening. Twelve programmes in the area of film, television, radio and the Internet were awarded the European CIVIS Media Prize. The Axel Springer Academy in Berlin received a special mention for the podcast ALYOM. A total of 847 programmes from 21 EU member states and Switzerland took part in the competition.

The TV award ceremony, which was presented by Sandra Maischberger in front of around 400 invited guests, will be broadcast on ARD/Das Erste and on a number of European television programmes (see airdates). Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Federal President of Germany, and Antonio Tajani, the President of the European Parliament, are the patrons of the CIVIS Media Prize 2018.

Distinguished guests at the CIVIS TV award ceremony

The Federal Government Commissioner for Integration, Minister of State Annette Widmann-Mauz, and the Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office, Michael Roth, took part in the award ceremony - together with the Director-General of the WDR and Chairman of the CIVIS Board of Trustees, Tom Buhrow, the Director-General of the rbb Patricia Schlesinger, the Director-General of the NDR Lutz Marmor, the Director-General of Deutsche Welle Peter Limbourg, the Director-General of Deutschlandradio Stefan Raue, the Director of the SRG Bakel Walden, the Integration Commissioner of the German Football Association Cacau, Media Director of the German Football Association Ralf Köttker, Friederike Behrends (Zee.One), as well as the journalists Roger de Weck, Sonia Seymour Mikich (WDR), Anja Reschke (NDR), Brigitte Handlos (ORF), Michael Loeb (WDR mediagroup), Michael Radix (CIVIS Media Foundation) and others.

2018 awards - by categories

European CIVIS Television Award:

INFORMATION - Calais, les enfants de la jungle | by Thomas Dandois, Stéphane Marchetti (France Télévisions / France 5)

MAGAZINE - Kroatische Hitlergrüße in Kärnten / Croatian Greetings from Hitler in Carinthia | by Cedomira Schlapper (ORF)

FICTIONAL - Three August Days | by Madli Lääne (ERR / ETV / Kopli Kinokompanii)

European CIVIS Radio Prize - for German-language programmes:

SHORT PROGRAMMES - Neue Flüchtlingsunterkunft, alte Ängste / New refugee accommodation, old fears | by Riccardo Mastrocola (hr-iNFO)

LONG PROGRAMMES - Jesidinnen als Opfer des IS / Yazidis as IS victims | by Monika Oettli (SRF 2 Kultur) and Neun Stockwerke neues Deutschland / Nine floors of new Germany | by Reinhard Schneider (WDR 5 Dok 5 / ARD radio feature)

CIVIS Special Prize - "Football and Integration":

TV - Heimat Fußball - Refugee 11 / At home with football - Refugee 11 | by Jean Boué (WDR / DOCDAYS Productions)

ONLINE - Refugee 11 | authorised representative: Arne Busse (Federal Agency for Civic Education / DOCDAYS Productions)

European Young CIVIS Media Prize :

Elja - 376 A.D. | by Willi Kubica and Janosch Kosack (Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg)

CIVIS Cinema Prize - for European feature films in German Cinema:

Jugend ohne Gott | by Alain Gsponer (film GmbH / Constantin Film)

CIVIS Online Media Prize:

WEB VIDEO - Funk - Jäger und Sammler: Neue Rechte Welle / New right-wing wave | authorised representative: Kyo Mali Jung (ZDF / UFA LAB)

WEBSITE - Tama Gotcha! | authorised representative: Martin Eggenschwyler (SRF)

Jury statements:

