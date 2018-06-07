Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited: Oxbridge Re Reports Successful Placement of Reinsurance Contracts

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2018 / Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, NASDAQ: OXBRW), a provider of reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, has reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, recently reported successful placement of reinsurance contracts for the treaty year June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019.

"We are happy to report that we have successfully deployed our funds allocated in accordance with our underwriting strategy," said Jay Madhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oxbridge Re.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge's licensed reinsurance subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge intends to specialize in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

CONTACT:

Company Contact

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Media ContactSuzie BolandRFB Communications Group813-259-0345sboland@rfbcommunications.com

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings