Featuring Bornemann, Engineered Valves, Goulds Pumps, and PRO Services brands

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will highlight its latest technology solutions for the global chemical marketplace June 11-15 at the ACHEMA Exhibition and Congress, a triennial world forum for the process industries, including chemical engineering, environmental protection and biotechnology. More than 3,700 companies will exhibit there.

"The ACHEMA Show is an ideal platform to showcase our new innovations including the just-released i-ALERT2 equipment monitoring device and pressure sensor, which provides customers with more advanced features in monitoring all types of rotating equipment," said David Malinas, president of ITT's Industrial Process business. "We will also be launching a new twin screw pump for the chemical and oil gas markets at the show. These innovations demonstrate our commitment to continuously improve our products to provide our customers with better reliability in their operations and lower their total cost of ownership."

Located in Hall 8.0, Booths E63 L97, ITT's Bornemann, Engineered Valves, Goulds Pumps and PRO Services brands will showcase these and other innovations including its engineered solutions in virtual reality:

Bornemann's Twin Screw Pumps: These pumps can handle virtually any fluid, regardless of viscosity, homogeneity, lubricity or abrasiveness. The SLH 4G, the latest model of SLH hygienic pumps, was developed for sanitary applications and has earned the EHEDG EL Aseptic and A3 certificates. The HC range is a high capacity pump that handles mixtures of liquid, gas and oxygen. It is Atex-certified and is suitable for chemical and oil gas applications.

These pumps can handle virtually any fluid, regardless of viscosity, homogeneity, lubricity or abrasiveness. The SLH 4G, the latest model of SLH hygienic pumps, was developed for sanitary applications and has earned the EHEDG EL Aseptic and A3 certificates. The HC range is a high capacity pump that handles mixtures of liquid, gas and oxygen. It is Atex-certified and is suitable for chemical and oil gas applications. Engineered Valves: Diaphragm and knife gate valves for processing industries: Engineered Valves brings the Pure-Flo EnviZion valve, a completely new diaphragm valve platform to the hygienic industry. It significantly reduces the time and expense associated with the long-term operation and maintenance of critical process components like diaphragms. A standard in the processing industry, the Fabri-Valve C67 is a bi-directional knife gate valve that provides bubble-tight, bi-directional shutoff with its patented perimeter seal.

Engineered Valves brings the Pure-Flo EnviZion valve, a completely new diaphragm valve platform to the hygienic industry. It significantly reduces the time and expense associated with the long-term operation and maintenance of critical process components like diaphragms. A standard in the processing industry, the Fabri-Valve C67 is a bi-directional knife gate valve that provides bubble-tight, bi-directional shutoff with its patented perimeter seal. Goulds Pumps' IC ISO Chemical Process Pump for the European market: The IC Series represents more than 150 years of process pump experience to define a solution that reduces pumping life-cycle cost. The patented cyclone seal chamber provides an optimum seal environment for hazardous materials. Ideal for moderate to severe corrosives, the 3298 i-FRAME can handle the tough chemical services. As a sealless design, it is an effective alternative to pumps with mechanical seal problems. The VICR, delivering high head at low flows, is a compact design VS6 vertically suspended can radial high performance pump that is suitable for prime fluids.

The IC Series represents more than 150 years of process pump experience to define a solution that reduces pumping life-cycle cost. The patented cyclone seal chamber provides an optimum seal environment for hazardous materials. Ideal for moderate to severe corrosives, the 3298 can handle the tough chemical services. As a sealless design, it is an effective alternative to pumps with mechanical seal problems. The VICR, delivering high head at low flows, is a compact design VS6 vertically suspended can radial high performance pump that is suitable for prime fluids. PRO Services: Provides replacement parts, repair and upgrade services, reliability and maintenance programs, and asset management assistance to customers with the goals of extending equipment life, reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and increasing plant output. The PumpSmart PS220 provides the next level in intelligent pumping by using a standard variable frequency drive and directly embedding pump specific algorithms onto the drive. The i-ALERT2 health sensor and the pressure sensor provide class-leading continuous machine monitoring with comprehensive wireless reporting that includes diagnostic quality vibration FFTs and operating history sent to the mobile phone or tablet of your choice.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

ITT's Industrial Process business is a global manufacturer of industrial pumps, valves, monitoring and control systems, and aftermarket services for the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas, mining, pulp and paper, power and general industrial markets through leading brands including Goulds Pumps (www.gouldspumps.com), Bornemann (www.bornemann.com), PRO Services (www.ittproservices.com), Engineered Valves (www.engvalves.com) and C'treat (www.ctreat.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180607006325/en/

Contacts:

ITT Inc.

Investors:

Jessica Kourakos, +1 914-641-2030

jessica.kourakos@itt.com

or

Media:

Laurent Lawrence, +1 914-304-1809

laurent.lawrence@itt.com

or

Trade Media:

Margaret Gan, +1-315-568-7124

margaret.gan@itt.com