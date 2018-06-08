Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will host its Capital Markets Day 2018, on Friday, June 15, 2018, to present the Company's strategy and growth objectives.

The on demand webcast of the event will be available in the afternoon of June 15, 2018 by accessing Dassault Systèmes' website at http://www.3ds.com/investors/

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team

François Bordonado /Béatrix Martinez

33 1 61 62 69 24

USA Canada :

michele.katz@3ds.com

or

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines, 33 1 47 03 69 48

Rob Mindell, 44 20 3727 1600