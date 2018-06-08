NNIT A/S: NNIT and Vestas extend collaboration with focus on data and flexibility

Press release

NNIT and Vestas extend collaboration with focus on data and flexibility

NNIT extends collaboration with the market leader in sustainable energy solutions.

Copenhagen, June 8, 2018 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed an extension of its agreement with Vestas, a market leader in sustainable energy solutions.

Over the next five years, NNIT A/S will continue to deliver global IT infrastructure and operations to Vestas and hereby provide the digital services and infrastructure that enable Vestas to leverage data to deliver market leading energy solutions.

The agreement marks the continuation of a five-year-long successful collaboration, initiated in December 2013, now allowing for a higher degree of flexibility. The agreement is thus a combination of a base agreement and a number of add-on agreements allowing for a more flexible and scalable design.

Commenting on the agreement, Senior Vice President at NNIT Jacob Hahn Michelsen explains:

"Vestas is a pioneer within sustainable energy and as a global leader the company continues to develop its technology foundation. Vestas' decision to prolong this collaboration with this more flexible agreement confirms NNIT's ability to deliver today and meet tomorrow's requirements in a world where technology constantly expands our possibilities."

Morten Duus, Vice President of Global IT, Vestas is also looking forward to the continued collaboration and says:

"Vestas continues to bring down the cost of energy across its energy solutions, which among other things include using data to optimize across the entire value chain as well as engaging in deals with the flexibility that can meet our changing needs. With this new agreement, NNIT has shown a strong focus on meeting our requirements for flexibility and created a setup that fits nicely into our strategy."

The agreement is effective as of January 2019 and runs until end 2023, replacing the existing agreement, which expires in 2018.

NNIT has approximately 350 clients of which around 100 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life science clients (January 2018).

Further information:

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

Anders Riis, Head of Media Relations, Vestas, +45 41 81 39 22, anprr@vestas.com (mailto:anprr@vestas.com)

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 3,000 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 92 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 78 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 23,900 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future. https://www.vestas.com/ (https://www.vestas.com/)

