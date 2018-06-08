Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like announce that it has been commissioned by a company from the shopping mall industry to create an interactive Virtual Reality Experience that will showcase the future of shopping.

The contract is for approximately CAD$130,000 to develop the interactive VR software for the Client. The content will be displayed by the Client in events worldwide and its part of a planned reinvention of the mall as a source of entertainment for families.

"This is a project very aligned with our Vision of the Future initiative, which is a trend of creating awareness of the importance of transformation for certain industries. We are helping our clients and partners understand the importance of this movement, while assisting them on getting there."- stated Karina Israel, COO of YDreams Global.

The name of the client cannot be revealed due to contract restrictions, but is part of a group with headquarters in Europe, which is a publically traded company that operates shopping malls in 12 countries.

"YDreams Global has been producing high level Virtual Reality content since 2013, we have delivered similar projects for Coca-Cola, Cisco, Natura, University of British Columbia and many others. As the VR industry continues to grow, our expertise in this sector has great potential to become a major source of revenue for the Company over the next three years. We have seen an increase in budgets from clients for similar projects and also have other ongoing discussions," stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

