Klövern AB (publ): Klövern considers issue of hybrid bonds

Klövern AB (publ) has appointed Nordea and Swedbank as financial advisors to investigate market conditions for an issue of hybrid bonds, which are subordinated to Klövern's outstanding senior bonds. A SEK-denominated issue of up to SEK 1,000 million may follow, subject to market conditions.

An issue of hybrid bonds will further strengthen Klövern's financial position and will be reported as equity.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:30 CEST on 8 June 2018.

