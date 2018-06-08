Better Capital subsidiary C Bidco has agreed to sell its Northern Aerospace business to Gardner Aerospace Holdings, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shaanxi Ligeance Mineral Resources, for £44m in cash. BC stated that the deal remained subject to certain conditions and approvals being met within 40 days of the "next phase" of the agreement and noted that, should Gardner fail to finalise the sale, it would be required to pay a £3m break fee to Northern. The investment fund said it was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...