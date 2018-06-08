Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: RLSC) (the "Company" and/or "RISE"), today provided an operational update on its plans and projected timelines for the 2018 calendar year. RISE is pleased to announce that it expects to launch its own commercial products for sale in the California market on or about its previously announced launch date of 6/20/2018.

"With the recent introduction of the RISE Report on SEX and Cannabis our longitudinal cannabis and sex study, followed by the launch of our digital publication, RISE Mag (http://riselifescience.com/rise-mag/), which just completed featured coverage of the recent Lift event in Toronto, we have already executed against a number of key milestones," said Anton Mattadeen, CEO of RISE. "In this activity update we are pleased to share that our targeted product rollout in the California market is on schedule. It will begin with our suite of CBD sexual health products, followed by CBD topical products in early calendar Q3 2018, coinciding with the launch of our full CBD suite of sexual health products in other legal jurisdictions. The Company is also planning a CBD-based beverage line of products in multiple markets within the next 12 months."

RISE products are expected to be available in California retail locations by the end of July and will be offered through dispensaries initially, followed by health food retailers and natural wellness boutiques. Chris Dollard, COO of RISE stated that "Addressing sexual health and wellness is a deeply personal decision that requires both excellent communication protocols and discretion. We want the retail experience to be comfortable, enlightening, and above all - fun. Communicating the right information in the right way is a key process for us and the main reason why we are so selective about our retail partnerships."

All RISE products are designed to appeal to the conventional mass adult market. The Company is therefore planning to utilize other mainstream health and wellness retail distribution points beyond dispensaries to widen availability. Mr. Mattadeen further stated that "Our CBD baseline supported by our cannabis and sex longitudinal research study enables us to provide products and information that fits perfectly within any health and wellness retail environment, and is the only suite of CBD products supported by open, ongoing behavioral research efforts. As the importance of CBD continues to gain traction as an important product set for trusted local and national health retailers, RISE sexual health and wellness products will be well positioned to become a big part of that story."

Longer term, the Company's goals include establishing the capacity in 2019 to market its full spectrum of CBD products in the United States, Canada and Europe. Beyond 2019, the Company's expansion goals include seeking marketing and manufacturing partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, while continuing to deepen and expand its range of products.

About RISE Life Science Corp.

RISE Life Science Corp. develops cutting-edge cannabis consumer products for both medical and adult-use markets around the world in jurisdictions that have legal regulatory frameworks in place. All products are based on patent-pending formulations and processes to produce specifically targeted effects. A key area of focus for RISE is research-based formulations to address adult sexual health and wellness for both women and men.

