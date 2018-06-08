Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that its management will be presenting at the following upcoming financial community events:

Nasdaq 38 th Investor Conference

London, England

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

12:15 p.m. BST; 7:15 a.m. EDT; 4:15 a.m. PDT

Boston, Massachusetts

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

9:10 a.m. EDT; 6:10 a.m. PDT

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

