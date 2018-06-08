Angiography Equipment Market Worth 13.06 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Angiography Equipment Market by Product (Angiography Systems, Catheters, Guidewire, Balloons, Contrast Media) Technology (X-Ray, CT, MRA) Procedure (Coronary, Endo, Neuro) Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), Patient Care Setting - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 13.06 Billion by 2023 from USD 10.26 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 209 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 239 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Angiography Equipment Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/angiography-devices-market-189521618.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in angiography devices, the increasing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases & other chronic disorders, and the growing number of angiography procedures performed across the globe.

Angiography systems dominated the market in 2017

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography guidewires, angiography balloons, angiography contrast media, vascular closure devices (VCDs), and angiography accessories. In 2017, the angiography systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, increasing cases of blockages in blood vessels in non-coronary diseases, and technological advancements in angiography devices.

X-ray angiography held the largest share of the angiography systems market in 2017

By technology, the angiography systems market is segmented into X-ray angiography, CT angiography, MR angiography, and other angiography technologies (includes OCT angiography (OCT-A) and fluorescein angiography). In 2017, the X-ray angiography segment accounted for the largest share of the global angiography systems market. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures is the major factor responsible for the growth in the number of diagnostic and interventional X-ray angiography procedures.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the global Angiography Equipment Market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and research institutes. In 2017, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the angiography devices market. This share can be attributed to the large number of patient pool diagnosed and treated at hospitals, the high purchasing capacity of hospitals for advanced technologies, rising number of diagnostic and therapeutic angiographic procedures, and growing awareness on timely disease diagnosis.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=189521618

Europe dominated the market in 2017

In 2017, Europe dominated the global Angiography Equipment Market. The large share of the European region can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVD, the faster and easier product approval process in the region, the large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed in European countries.

The key players in the Angiography Equipment Market are GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cordis (a Cardinal Health Company, US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Angiodynamics (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), and Abbott Laboratories (US).

Know more about the Angiography Equipment Market

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/angiography-devices-market-189521618.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets