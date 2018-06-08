Transaction adds complementary key product platforms, significant commercial scale and R&D expertise to Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc., the world's largest wound care company, and Crawford Healthcare, a rapidly growing UK-based advanced wound care and dermatology company, today announced an agreement for Acelity to acquire Crawford and all of its assets. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Crawford, Acelity expands its portfolio of advanced wound dressings (AWD), further strengthening its position as the global leader in advanced wound healing.

Crawford Healthcare is a recognized leader in developing and commercializing innovative treatments for the care and repair of skin. Crawford's wound dressing portfolio includes the market-leading superabsorbent KerraMax Care range and KerraFoam and KerraCel in the foam and antimicrobial gelling fiber AWD categories, respectively.

Crawford's advanced wound dressing lines complement Acelity's existing AWD portfolio, which includes the market-leading collagen dressing PROMOGRAN PRISMA Matrix, as well as the TIELLE Dressing Family and ADAPTIC Dressings. This expanded line of advanced wound dressings combined with Acelity's industry-leading negative pressure wound therapy platforms forms the world's most expansive wound care portfolio. In addition to its commercial products, Acelity will acquire Crawford's innovative R&D capabilities and manufacturing operations based in Cheshire, UK.

"Crawford's talented team, highly complementary line of advanced wound dressings, and track record of patient-focused innovation make them a terrific partner to accelerate our global growth," said R. Andrew Eckert, President and CEO of Acelity. "This transaction solidifies our ability to offer the most comprehensive line of wound care solutions and will enable us to create and consolidate leading positions in high-growth market segments; expand and strengthen our customer relationships; and enhance our innovation expertise for the benefit of clinicians and patients around the world."

Richard Anderson, chief executive of Crawford Healthcare, said: "The rapid growth of the business has been possible due to our focused investment in innovative products which are clinically proven to improve patient outcomes. Becoming part of the world's largest wound care company will provide us with the scale to optimize our potential within the US, the largest global market and the ability to further access and grow in other international markets with our best-in-class advanced wound care products."

Richard Anderson will continue to lead the Crawford organization and its products will remain fully available to clinicians and customers as the two companies work together to form integration plans for the remainder of the year.

About Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc. is a global advanced wound care company committed to developing innovative healing solutions for customers and patients across the care continuum. Its subsidiary, KCI, is the most trusted brand in advanced wound care. The unsurpassed KCI product portfolio is available in more than 90 countries and delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Committed to advancing the science of healing, KCI sets the standard for leading advanced wound therapy innovation. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.

About Crawford Healthcare

Crawford Healthcare is a rapidly growing international company dedicated to developing innovative treatments and effective dermatological, wound care, and diagnostic products for the care and repair of skin. The Company has worked closely with healthcare professionals for more than 15 years from the international head office of its parent company, Crawford Healthcare Holdings plc (the "Crawford Group"), in Knutsford, Cheshire, U.K. In early 2013, the Crawford Group expanded its operations and opened a United States office in Doylestown, Pa., that focuses on the Company's portfolio of advanced wound care products.

