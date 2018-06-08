The B2B Marketing Lab Appoints Asia-Pacific Managing Director Following Singapore Expansion

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Georgiana Verdonk-Sim will oversee the Growth Marketing Consultancy's continued expansion within the region

Growth Marketing Consultancy, The B2B Marketing Lab, (B2BML) has appointed Georgiana Verdonk-Sim as its new Managing Director in Asia Pacific as part of the HubSpot Diamond Partner's continued expansion into the region.

With more than 20 years of international marketing experience, Georgiana has already played a key role in the success of B2BML Singapore and will continue to spearhead the company's efforts in growing its client base in the Asia Pacific region.

Headquartered in Southwark, London, The B2B Marketing Lab, part of the ITPR Group, which also includes B2B Tech PR consultancy ITPR, and digital marketing and search agency Be Found Online, has experienced rapid growth since its creation in 2012, becoming the largest HubSpot Partner in both London and Singapore.

The company is the number one HubSpot Partner for sales in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and is the largest HubSpot Partner in the UK.

Bob Dearsley, Chief Executive of The ITPR Group, said: "Becoming a HubSpot Diamond Partner, and the continued success of the entire B2BML business in such a short space of time, is credit to the great people we have on our team and the outstanding work that they do for our clients around the world.

"The expansion in Singapore, as well as Georgiana's skills and expertise, has allowed us to better serve our clients in the region and grow our business internationally. The Asia Pacific region is a huge growth market and a hotbed for technology innovation which is perfect for us in growing our presence in the region."

Georgiana Verdonk-Sim added: "Expanding into Singapore was an ambitious challenge for the business but to have achieved such recognition as a business in such a short period is testament to the hard work and success we've had in servicing our clients' Inbound Marketing needs.

"On a personal level I'm excited to be taking the business forward as Managing Director and will continue to ensure we meet the local needs of clients in the Asia Pacific region, while expanding our existing client base and offerings internationally. We've witnessed almost exponential growth for our business in this last couple of years and expect to continue that push in Asia and internationally in 2018."

About The B2B Marketing Lab - www.b2bml.com.sg

The fastest growing HubSpot Partner in EMEA. The first HubSpot Diamond Accredited Partner in the UK and Singapore and the largest HubSpot Partner in the UK.

The B2B Marketing Lab is a Growth Consultancy, which works with like-minded companies, that are growing fast and need an agile, marketing Partner to help them grow in revenues & profits.

Scaling up any business is tough work, so the B2B Marketing Lab has developed growth marketing methodologies, programme plans and expertise to help fast-growing small and medium-sized businesses to generate more leads, drive customer acquisition and build client engagement.

Founded in 2012, as part of The ITPR Group, the business has grown almost exponentially - and helps B2B organisations to transform their digital marketing strategy through Inbound Marketing Automation and Sales Automation. The B2B Marketing Lab is a software and services provider of HubSpot marketing automation software and its own digital marketing consultancy, for lead generation, content marketing, lead nurturing and growth-driven website design & build.

The B2B Marketing Lab is 100% Inbound, 1,000% HubSpot!

