Asprey Creates the Winning Shield for Soccer Aid, UNICEF

Asprey is pleased to partner with Soccer Aid for UNICEF, creating the winning shield to be presented on Sunday 10th June, Manchester, UK. Asprey is renowned for producing some of world's most prestigious sporting trophies and was commissioned by Soccer Aid to design a bespoke shield, created by Master Silversmiths in the Mayfair workshops.

Taking 200 hours to complete, the sterling silver shield is highlighted with gold plate and 61cm diameters featuring specialist engraved detail taking Asprey's engraver 3 days to complete.

The UK government held a reception at 10 Downing Street this week to mark their partnership with Soccer Aid for Unicef, through the UK Aid Match scheme. The UK Government will match every £1 donated by the public to Soccer Aid for Unicef, doubling the difference for children in danger around the world. The exclusive Asprey Shield was specially presented at 10 Downing Street, on Wednesday 6th June, to the celebrity teams.

Soccer Aid for Unicef is the original England vs. Soccer Aid World XI charity match. It was launched and co-founded in 2006 by Unicef UK Ambassador Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes and has previously featured A-list stars such as Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson, Mike Myers and Niall Horan, plus footballing royalty including Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Ronaldinho.

The international friendly match will take place at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June, with Usain Bolt's World XI taking on Robbie Williams'England and marks the start of a new annual campaign which will be broadcast on ITV just days before the World Cup in Russia and again in 2019 and 2020.

The perpetual shield by Asprey will be presented to the winning team and the game will be broadcast live on ITV from 6.30pm.

This year's line-up of celebrities and former sportsmen playing for Soccer Aid for Unicef this year, include: Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah, Gordon Ramsay, Olly Murs, Mark Wright, Brendan Cole, Joe Wicks, Clarence Seedorf, Robert Pirès, Yaya Tourè, Jaap Stam, Patrick Kluivert, Edwin van der Sar, Kevin Pietersen, Dan Carter, David Seaman, Phil Neville, Jamie Redknapp, Danny Murphy and Ben Shephard.

About Soccer Aid Productions Limited



The multi-stakeholder project of Soccer Aid for Unicef will be run by newly-formed Soccer Aid Productions, a collaboration between Unicef UK and Triple S Events part of the Triple S Sports & Entertainment Group.

About Asprey

Asprey London, established in 1781, has defined British luxury based on its core values of quality, refinement, and innovation. In addition to its outstanding silver, crystal, and leather collections, Asprey has grown to take a premier position in the jewellery industry with its unique collection of rare coloured diamonds and offers the most exquisite timepieces with the recent launch of the Entheus R2 timepiece collection. For more information please visit Asprey.com or @aspreylondon on Instagram.

About UK Aid Match

Donations to Soccer Aid for Unicef made by the UK public from Friday 6th April until Friday 6th July 2018 will be matched by the UK government up to £5 million. UK Aid Match funding will go towards UNICEF programmes in Swaziland and Lesotho.

The UK Aid Match scheme is run by the Department for International Development, and brings charities, the British public and the UK government together to collectively change the lives of some of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. For every £1 donated to a selected charity appeal, the government will match it, to enable the charity to go further in changing and saving lives.