PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 8

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:8 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):55,699
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.6000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.7253

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,557,468 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,557,468 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

8 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
16826.6016:23:47London Stock Exchange
75226.6016:21:01London Stock Exchange
7126.6016:21:01London Stock Exchange
211526.6016:21:01London Stock Exchange
164326.6515:43:08London Stock Exchange
226126.6515:43:08London Stock Exchange
23726.6515:43:08London Stock Exchange
31326.6515:43:08London Stock Exchange
52026.6515:43:08London Stock Exchange
161626.6515:43:08London Stock Exchange
333226.6014:26:26London Stock Exchange
305226.8013:26:40London Stock Exchange
36426.7012:02:38London Stock Exchange
173826.7011:40:25London Stock Exchange
692326.7011:40:25London Stock Exchange
42926.7011:40:25London Stock Exchange
276226.7010:46:11London Stock Exchange
279726.7010:46:11London Stock Exchange
309526.7010:46:11London Stock Exchange
278026.7010:46:11London Stock Exchange
313926.7010:46:11London Stock Exchange
193226.7010:46:11London Stock Exchange
404826.7009:35:18London Stock Exchange
320426.9008:34:01London Stock Exchange
329326.9008:23:28London Stock Exchange
311526.9508:15:14London Stock Exchange

