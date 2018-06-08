Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 8 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 55,699 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.6000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.7253

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,557,468 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,557,468 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

8 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 168 26.60 16:23:47 London Stock Exchange 752 26.60 16:21:01 London Stock Exchange 71 26.60 16:21:01 London Stock Exchange 2115 26.60 16:21:01 London Stock Exchange 1643 26.65 15:43:08 London Stock Exchange 2261 26.65 15:43:08 London Stock Exchange 237 26.65 15:43:08 London Stock Exchange 313 26.65 15:43:08 London Stock Exchange 520 26.65 15:43:08 London Stock Exchange 1616 26.65 15:43:08 London Stock Exchange 3332 26.60 14:26:26 London Stock Exchange 3052 26.80 13:26:40 London Stock Exchange 364 26.70 12:02:38 London Stock Exchange 1738 26.70 11:40:25 London Stock Exchange 6923 26.70 11:40:25 London Stock Exchange 429 26.70 11:40:25 London Stock Exchange 2762 26.70 10:46:11 London Stock Exchange 2797 26.70 10:46:11 London Stock Exchange 3095 26.70 10:46:11 London Stock Exchange 2780 26.70 10:46:11 London Stock Exchange 3139 26.70 10:46:11 London Stock Exchange 1932 26.70 10:46:11 London Stock Exchange 4048 26.70 09:35:18 London Stock Exchange 3204 26.90 08:34:01 London Stock Exchange 3293 26.90 08:23:28 London Stock Exchange 3115 26.95 08:15:14 London Stock Exchange

