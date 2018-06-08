Aircraft Flight Control System Market Worth 13.67 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Primary FCC, Secondary FCC, Actuators, Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit), Type, Technology, End User (Linefit, Retrofit), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated at USD 11.50 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.67 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in passenger traffic, rise in aircraft deliveries, and upgradation of old aircraft are expected to drive the aircraft flight control system market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 103 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 153 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Flight Control System Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-flight-control-system-market-117067292.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Cockpit controls segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on component, the cockpit controls segment of the aircraft flight control system market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing aircraft deliveries globally on account of increasing orders for new aircraft from commercial and domestic airliners. The demand for new aircraft from airliners is increasing due to the year on year increase in the global air passenger traffic.

Fly by wire technology segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the fly by wire segment of the aircraft flight control system market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as this is the most widely used flight control technology in the aviation industry. Fly by wire systems are reliable in adverse environmental condition with good signal transmission capability.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=117067292

Linefit end-user segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the linefit segment of the aircraft flight control system market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing orders for commercial aircraft are expected to drive this segment.

Asia Pacific aircraft flight control system market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing market for aircraft flight control systems due to an increase in the number of flight hours and passenger traffic in the region. Countries such as India and China have seen a tremendous increase in the passenger traffic, owing to the growing economy and disposable income of consumers in these countries. This increase in passenger traffic and flight hours is expected to drive the demand for aircraft flight control systems in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Major players in the aircraft flight control system market include Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Honeywell (US), and Moog (US).

Know more about the Aircraft Flight Control System Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-flight-control-system-market-117067292.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets