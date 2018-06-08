Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-08 / 18:02 Munich, June 8, 2018 - S&E Kapital GmbH, owner of 52.8 percent of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU2, WKN A1H8MU), is considering a disposal of its shareholding in the company. For this purpose, it is planned to initiate a structured M&A process with the goal of placing the complete 52.8 percent stake with a new, long-term oriented investor. S&E Kapital GmbH has issued the following statement in relation to the transaction: "Adler Modemärkte AG has a strong management team and has communicated with its 'Strategy 2020' a clear action plan for repositioning the company with a view of unlocking its full potential. In this context, the Executive Board of Adler Modemärkte AG is targeting a step change in EBITDA by 2020. With this positive outlook, now is an ideal time to place our shares with a new investor who is committed to supporting the company and its management team in the implementation of this strategy and beyond. We will engage in talks with selected strategic and financial investors." S&E Kapital GmbH is advised by Rothschild & Co (M&A) and Hengeler Mueller (legal). *About S&E Kapital GmbH* S&E Kapital is a joint venture of Steilmann SE and Excalibur that was founded in 2013 to become the majority shareholder of Adler Modemärkte AG. It currently holds 52.8 percent of the shares in Adler Modemärkte AG. *Press contact S&E Kapital GmbH* Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH Tobias Eberle / Kornelia Spodzieja Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de / Kornelia.Spodzieja@charlesbarker.de +49 69 794090-24 / +49 69 794090-40 Mobile: +49 173 5204436 End of Media Release Issuer: S&E Kapital GmbH Key word(s): Finance 2018-06-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 693945 2018-06-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2018 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)