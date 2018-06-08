Lubrizol: New Lubrizol PV2500 Series for The Next Generation of Mid SAPS Lubricant Performance Combined with LSPI Protection

News Release

New Lubrizol PV2500 Series for The Next Generation of Mid SAPS Lubricant Performance

Combined with LSPI Protection

CLEVELAND, June 8, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its new Lubrizol PV2500 series additive technology designed to address the increasing lubrication demands of modern gasoline and diesel automotive hardware.

The challenges associated with gasoline direct injection and turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDI) engines mean that mitigating low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) and chain wear is critical to enable more reliable engine performance. "Lubrizol PV2500 series represents the next generation in mid SAPS lubricant additive technology, developed for ACEA 2016 and European OEM approved performance, while addressing LSPI field concerns to ensure new industry requirements, such as licensable API SN Plus are also met," says Anthony Smith, Lubrizol product manager, Passenger Car Engine Oils.

Lubrizol worked closely with European OEMs to combine LSPI protection for gasoline engines with the latest mid SAPS requirements for diesel powertrains. Smith continues, "Diesel particulate filters (DPFs) have long been a feature in diesel emissions control and now the automotive market is expected to see a rise in demand for mid SAPS lubricant solutions going into gasoline vehicles as OEMs start to introduce gasoline particulate filters (GPFs). This will be particularly important for the European and Chinese markets with new emission regulations such as China 6 on the horizon."

"We are pleased to bring our new Lubrizol PV2500 series solution to the market as the latest addition to our established range of market leading Lubrizol ACTTM additive technologies," says Colin Morton, Lubrizol regional business manager for Europe, Passenger Car Engine Oils. "This family of additives provides proven durability and protection for engines and aftertreatment systems. It now goes even further to provide LSPI protection and gives oil marketers access to the coverage needed to supply aftermarket workshops servicing European vehicles."

Success in today's automotive industry depends on higher performance, and Lubrizol is committed to helping our partners get there. For more information on Lubrizol's solutions for passenger car engine oils, contact your Lubrizol representative and visit lubrizoladditives360.com (https://lubrizoladditives360.com) to learn more.



About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com).

