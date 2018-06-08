Impartner Continues Rapid Expansion of Channel Management Technology Portfolio with Announcement of New Acquisition

Partner Relationship Management (PRM) leader purchases Tremolo Software to automate vendor delivery of customized news to partners, allow partners to share vendor messages on social media with button push

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the best-selling and most-award winning pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, today announced it has acquired UK-based Tremolo Software, a privately-owned enterprise-class software company that helps customers drive brand engagement. With the acquisition, Impartner will add two key technology solutions to the Impartner product portfolio:

NewsOnDemand : a unique newsletter platform that allows the creation of automated newsletters to partners which contain only the information the partners request based on their business relationship with the vendor.

: a unique newsletter platform that allows the creation of automated newsletters to partners which contain only the information the partners request based on their business relationship with the vendor. SocialOnDemand: a social advocacy program which allows vendor's partners to easily syndicate social content with the click of a button, amplifying the vendors' messages across social channels and ensuring brand consistency.

"For vendors to have more powerful relationships with their partners - they must both be able to communicate with them precisely and easily, but also make it easy for partners to amplify their brand messages," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "This acquisition is part of Impartner's ongoing commitment to help our customers streamline communications with their partners and turbocharge their indirect sales by providing the most complete set of channel management solutions available in the market."

Wang added that the acquisition also adds a deep base of talent to Impartner on both the sales and engineering fronts, and further expands the company's presence in Europe, which has already seen dramatic growth since expanding to that region in 2015.

"For nearly a decade, first as purechannelapps and then as Tremolo, we've been on the forefront of helping world-leading brands like Juniper Networks, Motorola, SAP and Tech Data drive engagement with their partners," said Tremolo CEO and Founder Olivier Choron, noting that Tremolo employees will remain in the Battle, England-based offices and maintain a primary focus on Tremolo products. "I truly could not be more excited to have our company join forces with Impartner, who in the past three years has absolutely transformed the channel management software industry. This acquisition is a powerful accelerant that will only help amplify that transition and extend our reach globally."

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

425-231-9529

Kerry.desberg@impartner.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701684/Impartner_Logo.jpg