Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that it will be amending the terms of 20,280,000 (4,076,000 pre-forward stock split) common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") previously issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on June 29, 2017.

The Warrants were originally exercisable by the holder at a price of $1.00 per common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. The expiry date of the Warrants will be extended by 12 months.

As previously announced on May 17, 2018, effective May 30, 2018, the Company completed a forward stock split (the "Stock Split") of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on the basis of five (5) new Shares for each one (1) existing Share. The record date for the Stock Split was May 24, 2018 and on May 23, 2018 the Shares began trading on an "ex-distribution" basis. The Stock Split also resulted in a corresponding forward split of the Warrants.

Following the extension of the term of the Warrant, each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an issue price of $0.20 per Share on or before June 29, 2019; provided that in the event that the closing price of the Shares trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange is at least $0.30 or more for 10 consecutive business days, the Company will have the option of accelerating the expiration date for the exercise of the Warrants by giving at least 14 business days' prior notice to the holders of the Warrants.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery platform research program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

