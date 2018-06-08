RegHunter, a PC Optimizer App, Earns AppEsteem Certification

CLEARWATER, Florida, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Software Group ("ESG") was honored to learn that AppEsteem has bestowed its highly respected App Certification on ESG's program RegHunter. AppEsteem's Certification process entailed a rigorous multi-level technical review of RegHunter under 100+ different criteria to review the app and protect the rights of consumers and users. The full review report is available at https://customer.appesteem.com/certified?vendor=ENIGM.

Ryan Gerding, the spokesman for ESG, said of the certification, "The AppEsteem Certification is consistent with the praise we have received from customers across the globe over the years. In addition, RegHunter has been certified as a Trusted Download Program by TRUSTe, an independent software certification company."

AppEsteem is a software review organization whose mission is to review and analyze software programs to provide consumers and users with technical information and expert reviews on the safety and trustworthiness of apps. RegHunter (https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/reghunter/) is a highly successful app designed and developed by ESG, which is used by consumers worldwide for PC maintenance and improved performance and which has a wide range of features, including a file shredder for secure permanent deletion of files, detection and identification of older unused or faulty registry entries, a hard drive defragmentation tool, and an advanced scanner designed to locate unnecessarily duplicated files and allow users to free up disk space.

About Enigma Software Group USA, LLC

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with offices in the United States and the European Union. The company's specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known for SpyHunter 4, its anti-malware software product and service, and RegHunter, a program designed for PC optimization. SpyHunter 4 has repeatedly scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-Comparatives and AV-TEST. SpyHunter 4 has also been certified by OPSWAT and TRUSTe.





