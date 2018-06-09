Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial floor coatings market to post a CAGR of over 5%, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing adoption of advanced technology to develop solvent-free coatings is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global industrial floor coatings market. The increasing popularity of solvent-free coatings can be attributed to their high resin content and their application in industrial floors to offer thicker layers of protection.

In this report, according to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global industrial floor coatings market is the increasing focus towards seamless flooring:

Global industrial floor coatings market: Increasing focus towards seamless flooring

The increasing focus towards seamless flooring has been gaining prominence in the industrial coatings market. Seamless floors have no seams, joints, or ridges. Seamless or weldless floors are achieved by pouring-in-place urethane, epoxy, or other industrial floor coatings to make it a part of the floor's structure. Seamless flooring helps to provide aesthetic value, enables ease of application, facilitates maintenance, and ensures long-term performance of industrial floors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The increasing demand for seamless flooring solutions has led to the adoption of four-pack systems. These types of floors offer the flexibility to design myriad shades of coating on industrial floors. These formulations are witnessing increasing demand as epoxy is usually blended with sand, hardener, and colorants to achieve the desired performance from floor coatings."

Global industrial floor coatings market: Market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial floor coatings market by end-users (food processing, manufacturing, aviation and transportation, and warehousing), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In 2017, APAC accounted for the major share in the global industrial floor coatings market, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to exhibit the largest increase in its market share over the forecast period, while EMEA is expected to witness a significant decrease in its market share.

