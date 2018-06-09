Technavio analysts forecast the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005076/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market. The advances in cardiovascular care have led to improved treatment and availability of TAVR devices. There has been an increase in the use of tissue valves over mechanical prosthetic valves to improve the biocompatibility and durability of the implanted devices.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the demand for minimally invasive procedures as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market:

Global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market: Demand for minimally invasive procedures

Heart valves are replaced by two procedures, including surgical aortic valve replacement (SACR) and TAVR. SAVR procedures are the traditional approach for heart valve replacement. TAVR is a minimally invasive method for patients who are not ideal candidates for SAVR procedures. Complications of surgeries include bleeding during or after surgery, blood clots that can cause heart attack, stroke, infection at the incision site, kidney failure, and abnormal heart rhythms.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forcardiovascular devices, "SAVR is more cost-effective than TAVR. However, advantageous factors such as reduced hospital stay, and overall effectiveness make TAVR a better option. TAVR procedures are minimally invasive and have proven to be safe and efficient. Some of the other benefits of minimally invasive TAVR procedures include low risk of infection, minimal blood loss, reduced need for blood transfusions, and less pain and scarring."

Global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market: Transfemoral implantation segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market based on procedure (transfemoral implantation and transapical implantation) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the procedure, the transfemoral implantation segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 69% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by almost 2% by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 40%. It was followed by the Americas and APAC. The Americas is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005076/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com