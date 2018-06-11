Chinese First OTTC for ERA-GLONASS Equipped Vehicle is certified via Bureau Veritas VEO Solution

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast access to Russian Vehicle Type Certification (OTTC)

Leading Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Provider Bureau Veritas announces that Bureau Veritas VEO, a Bureau Veritas Group company, has successfully facilitated the first OTTC Certificate issuance in China for an ERA-GLONASS enabled vehicle with its localized solution in China.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703211/Bureau_Veritas_First_OTTC_Cert.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699056/Bureau_Veritas_Logo.jpg )



OTTC and ERA-GLONASS Certification

OTTC is the certificate to vehicles exported to Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) member states. ERA-GLONASS, an automatic emergency call system, provides rapid assistance via emergency cellular service and reduces casualties in the event of an accident. ERA-GLONASS has been compulsory since 1 January, 2017 and is now an integral part of OTTC which requires In Vehicle Systems (IVS) within the EEC member states to be equipped with ERA-GLONASS.

As an intelligent telematics-based system, deployment of ERA-GLONASS is also an impetus to the Connected Vehicle. The EEC has brought ERA-GLONASS certification into the legislation of OTTC to pave way for the continued realization of this project.

Bureau Veritas VEOoffers Unique Localized Solution

By leveraging an exclusive cooperation with the Academ-CERT of Belarus and its partner laboratories in China, Bureau Veritas VEO now leads as the only accredited channel for localized testing solution in China. OEMs and manufacturers of systems integrating ERA-GLOANSS technology in China can take advantage of applying OTTC certification through Bureau Veritas VEO' localized testing and certification solution. This certification is well accepted across the EEC member states including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Henri He, Director of China Automotive Business Line of Bureau Veritas CPS commented, "We are delighted to be a pioneer homologation service provider in assisting the first OTTC certification in China for an ERA-GLONASS enabled vehicle. By utilizing our localized testing and certification solution, it is certainly a business breakthrough for Chinese OEMs and manufacturers of ERA-GLONASS technology who wish to access the EEC member states with a faster turnaround time."

Nickle Luo, General Manager of Bureau Veritas VEO & Global Homologation Director of China Automotive Business Line added, "It is notable that Chinese automotive OEMs and manufacturers of ERA-GLONASS technology are encountering challenges such as language barrier, long process as well as complexity of OTTC requirements. Our localized solution can support our clients in the Chinese automotive supply chain to streamline the whole OTTC process at ease, resulting in increased carefree efficiency, higher cost effectiveness and faster time to market."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the Group has around 75,000 employees in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index (Compartment A, ISIN code FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI)

Website: https://www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspection, audit, certification and advisory services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products; wireless devices including mobile, telecom and smart payment devices; automotive equipment and connected vehicle devices; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: https://www.bureauveritas.com/cps