AMS specializes in 3D metrology precision services and highly technical inspection measurement processes. Its main customers are major aircraft manufacturers and their Tier 1 and 2 suppliers. Headquartered in Getafe, Spain, it operates four additional sites across Spain and Portugal.

Founded in 2012 and privately owned, AMS employs 25 staff and achieved 2017 revenues of EUR 3 million.

"The acquisition of AMS will help SGS expand into the fast growing 3D metrology and dimensional measurement inspection services in Spain and Europe," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "With AMS joining the global SGS network, we will also secure important industry accreditations required for further service expansion in the aerospace industry."

For further information, please contact:

Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications

t: +41 78 656 94 59

Investors: Julie Engelen

Investor Relations

t: +41 22 739 92 78

www.sgs.com (http://www.sgs.com/)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.