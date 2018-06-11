Regulatory News:

Under the Charenton-Bercy urban site renewal programme, Bouygues Immobilier, awarded the Inventing the Grand Paris Metropolitan Area request for proposals, is acquiring the Escoffier warehouse units owned by one of the funds managed by Tikehau (Paris:TKO) IM. A partnership has also been established with the Tikehau Real Estate Opportunity 2018 fund (TREO 2018) to provide continued support for this project, covering 360,000m² under the Grand Paris metropolitan authority development plan.

Bouygues Immobilier is acquiring the Escoffier warehouse units situated at Charenton-le-Pont and previously owned by a real estate investment fund (OPCI) managed by Tikehau IM. Tikehau IM is the asset management subsidiary of Tikehau Capital.

The Escoffier warehouse project is the first stage of the Charenton-Bercy urban site renewal programme.

This deal is the first stage of the Charenton-Bercy urban site renewal programme under the Inventing the Grand Paris Metropolitan Area request for proposals. This programme was awarded to Bouygues Immobilier UrbanEra in March 2018 by the Grand Paris metropolitan authority, the Grand Paris company, and the Paris Ile de France region municipal authorities.

The site and buildings included within this mixed-use project covering 360,000m² (offices, housing, retail leisure sites) embrace the theme of sustainable development, complying with the Eco Quartier, HQE DiverCity label requirements.

A partnership with the TREO 2018 fund, supporting the Charenton-Bercy urban site renewal programme

In support of this ambitious project which will transform Charenton and the gateway to Paris, Bouygues Immobilier is entering into a partnership with the TREO 2018 fund. Thanks to the combined efforts of the public authorities and private enterprises over the past 18 months, the Tikehau Capital real estate teams have gained in-depth and detailed knowledge of both the site and the project, leading to the creation of a partnership to provide continuity for the project.

The TREO 2018 fund implements a value-added strategy across all asset classes in the European market. TREO 2018 was launched in June 2018 with initial investments of almost EUR 300 million, notably from Tikehau Capital and, as an anchor shareholder, a leading Singapore-based group.

Tikehau Capital co-founder Antoine Flamarion commented "Tikehau Capital has confirmed its ability to provide a range of tailor-made real estate solutions through its investment funds, in keeping with the expectations of investors as well as property sector professionals"

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €14.2bn of assets with shareholders' equity of €2.5bn (as at December 31st, 2017). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 220 staff (as at March31st, 2018) across its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

