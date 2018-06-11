sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,17 Euro		-0,38
-0,96 %
WKN: 858821 ISIN: FR0000120503 Ticker-Symbol: BYG 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOUYGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUYGUES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,25
39,26
10:05
39,25
39,26
10:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUYGUES SA
BOUYGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOUYGUES SA39,17-0,96 %