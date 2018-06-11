Net Insight AB: VP Human Resources leaves Net Insight

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today announces that the Vice President Human Resources Marina Hedman has decided to leave her position in order to pursue new career challenges outside of the company.

Marina joined Net Insight in 2013 and has been VP Human Resources since 2014. She will remain in her current position until leaving the company September 2018. The recruitment process to find a successor has started.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 am CET on June 11, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (http://www.netinsight.net/)

