Two PV plants totaling 83 MW will be constructed by the Norwegian developer in the Cherkassy region, where it is already deploying 25 MW of solar.Norwegian PV project developer Scatec Solar ASA announced it has secured 10-year FIT contracts to build two large-scale solar power plants in Ukraine. The company said the two facilities will have a capacity of 33 MW and 50 MW, respectively, and that they will be located in the Cherkasy region, in the central part of the country, where it is planning another 25 MW solar park. Total investment in the two plants is estimated at around €85 million, while ...

