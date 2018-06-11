Referring to the bulletin from AAK AB's annual general meeting, held on May 30, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 6:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 13, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: AAK --------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split 6:1 --------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0001493776 --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 12, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011337708 --------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 13, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact AAK AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com