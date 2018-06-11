French mutual insurer uses ClaimCenter to enhance customer service and operational efficiencies

Saint-Christophe Assurances (Saint-Christophe), the French mutual insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that Saint-Christophe has deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new claims management system.

In replacing a legacy core system, Saint-Christophe chose Guidewire technology for its comprehensiveness and flexibility. The ClaimCenter platform was delivered in three stages, (across Commercial and Personal lines) to Liability, Property, and Motor lines of business. Deployment was undertaken progressively to accommodate business and IT requirements.

"ClaimCenter provides us with a great level of flexibility in the day-to-day management of our members' claims. Most importantly, we are able to deliver an increased quality of service," said Xavier Demaret, CFO and Chief Claims Officer, Saint-Christophe. "In initiating this transformational project, and throughout its definition and deployment, we have had an opportunity to review and improve significantly our business processes. We are now better positioned to ensure an enhanced level of control over management costs, through more straightforward procedures and automation."

"Guidewire applauds Saint-Christophe on their successful deployment of ClaimCenter as the system for managing their claims business," said Sheridon Glenn, vice president Field Consulting, Professional Services Management, Guidewire. "Saint-Christophe's focus on listening closely to their members and providing innovative solutions in response to member need is commendable."

