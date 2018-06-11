Expands Focus on Building Nuveen's Relationships with Institutional Investors in the Region

Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, appointed Rune Sanbeck as Head of International Advisory Services for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. In this newly created role, Sanbeck will lead Nuveen's strategy to deliver the firm's asset management expertise and solutions to clients across the EMEA region. He reports to John Panagakis, Nuveen's global head of International Advisory Services, and is based in the firm's London offices.

"Nuveen has built a strong foundation with institutional investors in the EMEA region through its distinctive expertise in real estate, real assets and fixed income," said Panagakis. "Rune and his colleagues will build on that success and deepen our relationships by delivering all of our insights and solutions to help clients meet their investing goals."

Nuveen collectively serves approximately 400 institutional clients in the EMEA region across a wide range of insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, pension systems and other major investors. The firm offers a wide range of separate accounts, commingled fund and UCITS strategies to investors covering five major asset classes-U.S. equity, global equity, fixed income, real assets and alternative strategies.

Sanbeck joins Nuveen from Dimensional Fund Advisors, where he was Head of Institutional Sales and Marketing EMEA. Previously, Sanbeck was with BlackRock where he was Head of the Nordic region for the Institutional Business, iShares, and Retail, and was also a member of the European Leadership Group. Sanbeck started his career with McKinsey Co., where he worked with financial institutions in Northern Europe and South Africa. His background also includes experience with SEB Asset Management, Danske Capital, and Barclays Global Investors (which eventually became BlackRock). He holds an MSc in economics from the University of Copenhagen, EDP from Wharton Business School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst designation holder.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $967 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

