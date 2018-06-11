Limited Edition Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition Available Exclusively in Select Travel Retail Stores

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

World's #1 Scotch whisky and travel retail giant Dufry partner for launch of new whisky

Whisky loving travellers can now indulge in a limited edition Scotch, as the world's No. 1 Scotch whisky[1] brand introduces Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition exclusively to passengers travelling through selected Duty Free Stores around the world.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703410/Johnnie_Walker_Black_Label_Triple_Cask_Edition.jpg )



Johnnie WalkerBlack Label Triple Cask Edition is a limited-edition whisky inspired by the smooth and deep character of the iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label. Only available in Dufry stores, this new blend offers travellers one new flavour with triple the character.

Enthusiastic about the launch Roger Jackson, Commercial Director Europe & Middle East of Diageo Global Travel said: "We're delighted to release Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition as part of an exclusive partnership with Dufry stores. Shoppers are set to be inspired and excited by the instore tasting opportunities and knowledgeable staff who will explore the creation of this brilliant new blend with whisky fans."

The development of this rich, sweet and spicy Scotch has been led by Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, and expert blender, Chris Clark. This new expression has been crafted using three key Speyside Malts from Blair Athol, Cardhu and Strathmill and matured in a combination of Bourbon, Caribbean Rum and Scotch Whisky casks. The result is a wonderfully rich Scotch with layers of sweet vanilla and ginger aromas, toffee and brown sugar notes and a whisper of signature smoke. Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition will be exclusively available at Dufry, the world's leading travel retailer, and will be distributed in over 300 stores worldwide from May 2018.

Eduardo Heusi Pereira, Global Category Director Liquor, Confectionery & Tobacco said: "Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Edition is a marvellous addition to the portfolio of Johnnie Walker whiskies that are currently proudly stocked in our stores around the globe. We're excited to activate a number of vibrant touchpoints both instore and on online that will provide the opportunity for our shoppers to explore and get their hands on this lively new expression of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Exclusive to only Dufry stores, this makes the perfect unique gift for travellers."

Johnnie Walker Triple casks will be available globally from May, at a recommended price of 28 GBP for a 1L bottle.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Triple Cask Coconut Spritz:

Ingredients:

- 50ml Johnnie Walker Triple Cask

- 75ml Coconut water

- 75ml Soda water

- 1 Dash sugar syrup

Lime zest & mint sprig

Method:

Serve with fresh ice, built in the glass.

(15.8 grams of alcohol per drink)



Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

