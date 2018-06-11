Group press release | Zurich, Switzerland, 09 June 2018

ABB makes a gift of 30 fast-charging stations to the people of Zurich

On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, technology group ABB has made a gift to the people of Zurich of 30 fast-charging stations for sustainable e-mobility. The gift was accepted on behalf of the people of Zurich by Mayor Corine Mauch and City Councilor Michael Baumer. With this gesture, ABB is helping the city to build a comprehensive charging infrastructure for sustainable, eco-friendly mobility.

"We look forward to working together with the city of Zurich - the home and heart of ABB - to shape the future of sustainable mobility," said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. "We already have more than 7,000 fast charging stations installed worldwide. As the global market leader in e-mobility, we are extremely pleased to expand this base by 30 stations today, and in doing so to actively support Zurich's journey to sustainable and eco-friendly mobility. Zurich has always been a pioneer of urban e-mobility. We consider it an honor to be able to further this pioneering spirit with our leading technology solutions."

ABB, formed in 1988 from the merger of Sweden's ASEA and Switzerland's BBC, has long had a close relationship with Zurich, which is home to the company's headquarters. ABB employs 135,000 people in more than 100 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Mauch of Zurich said: "I am delighted to accept this gift on behalf of the people of Zurich. It's a farsighted gift that takes the city of Zurich another step forward in e-mobility." City Councilor Michael Baumer observed: "E-mobility has a lot of untapped potential for the future of transport in cities like Zurich. We plan to leverage that potential and will support ABB in choosing locations and operators for these charging stations."

The efficiency, versatility and cost-effectiveness of the Terra 54 fast-charging stations from ABB make them ideal for use in an urban setting. They are capable of charging not only electric cars, but also buses and trucks within a brief time span to add range of 100 to 300 kilometers.

The selection process for suitable locations for the 30 fast-charging stations is already under way. The aim is to place them in central, publicly accessible locations in the city and in the surrounding area.

One of ABB's Swiss predecessor companies, "Maschinenfabrik Oerlikon", electrified Zurich's very first tramline in 1894. Today, the company offers charging technologies for electric cars, buses and trucks, as well as solutions for the electrification of ships, railways and cable cars. ABB is the global market leader in sustainable e-mobility infrastructure, covering the entire value chain of charging infrastructure - from integrating renewable energy into a robust grid to the installation of charging stations.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com