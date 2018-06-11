sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,60 Euro		+0,07
+0,36 %
WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABB LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,562
19,567
13:50
19,56
19,565
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABB LTD
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD19,60+0,36 %
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG256,30-1,00 %