SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Showcases Network Management Portfolio Breakthroughs at Cisco Live 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X), a worldwide leader in network management software, today announced its participation at Cisco Live! (https://www.ciscolive.com/us/), June 10-14, 2018, in Orlando, Florida. For the first time, the company will publicly exhibit the latest updates to its network management product portfolio, demonstrating the ability to support networks up to four times larger than the previous generation, and how deeper visibility helps IT professionals scale up and support larger data center networks as workloads increase, or scale out to address complex distributed networks. SolarWinds believes the broad refresh, built on the Orion Platform, strengthens its IDC-validated network management leadership position.1

"Time is a critical company asset that is becoming increasingly more challenging to manage in a hybrid IT environment," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "Our goal is to arm technology professionals with the right tools, regardless of the size of their organization, so they are able to do more with less-identify problems more quickly and solve network issues with fewer resources, so that eventually they have enough breathing room to take the necessary steps to optimize performance and scale up and out when they are ready."

"In the past, we have been using over 12 different items to track our inventory, to manage our systems, to see how the network is overall performing, and it got to be a pain to know which one to go to, what spreadsheet to even go to," said Allen Gray, senior network engineer, Cooper Standard Automotive, a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. "It has saved me time, made us more efficient in our operations, to be able to do other things, and be more proactive versus reactive." Watch video here (http://video.solarwinds.com/watch/AqwCcsU4UMZ1wCuhVp3SeA?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X).

Think Tank Session and In-Booth Presentations

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in sessions hosted by SolarWinds Head Geeks Patrick Hubbard, Destiny Bertucci, and Leon Adato at booth 1259, where fully licensed copies of SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (https://www.solarwinds.com/network-performance-monitor/?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X) , Network Configuration Manager (https://www.solarwinds.com/network-configuration-manager?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X) , NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (https://www.solarwinds.com/netflow-traffic-analyzer?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X) , Server & Application Monitor (https://www.solarwinds.com/server-application-monitor?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X) , and Log Manager for Orion (https://www.solarwinds.com/log-manager-for-orion-software?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X) will be given away to qualifying attendees, while supplies last.

Network Ops: Bigger and Badder

Who: Patrick Hubbard

Patrick Hubbard What: This Think Tank session covers how SolarWinds continues to meet the challenges of expanding monitoring demands. Learn best practices developed by some of the most advanced of SolarWinds' 250,000 customers on how to maintain-or even recover-observability as networks simultaneously grow larger and more complex, while demanding more specialized tools.

· Monday, June 11, 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EDT

· Monday, June 11, 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EDT Where: World of Solutions, Think Tank #2

World of Solutions, Think Tank #2 Booth 1259 Presentations:

· Monday, June 11, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT

· Tuesday, June 12, 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT

· Wednesday, June 13, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. EDT

· Thursday, June 14, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT

Network Insight Expanded: Tame the Most Complex Technologies on Your Network

Who: Destiny Bertucci

Destiny Bertucci What: Learn how to dig into new hardware details and make troubleshooting easier in this discussion on extracting deep insight from your F5 BIG-IP load balancers, Cisco ASAs, and Cisco Nexus NX-OS VDC capable devices.

· Monday, June 11, 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT

· Tuesday, June 12, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. EDT

· Wednesday, June 13, 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT

· Monday, June 11, 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT · Tuesday, June 12, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. EDT · Wednesday, June 13, 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT Where: Booth 1259

Solving for Scalability: Design Techniques for Growing Networks and the Monitoring Tools That Love Them

Who: Leon Adato

Leon Adato What: Remember when your network was little? Of course you don't; it was never little! Gain valuable insight about how to leverage your existing monitoring tools to scale for the technological challenges of tomorrow.

· Monday, June 11, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. EDT

· Tuesday, June 12, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT

· Wednesday, June 13, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT

· Monday, June 11, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. EDT · Tuesday, June 12, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT · Wednesday, June 13, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT Where: Booth 1259

New Versions across the Network Management Portfolio

Within its network management portfolio, SolarWinds announced updates to the following software products.

Network Performance Monitor (NPM) 12.3 - Along with Network Insight for Cisco Nexus, including detailed visibility into virtual port channels (vPCs), the latest version of NPM provides superior network monitoring capabilities and detailed visibility for multi-vendor environments.



Along with Network Insight for Cisco Nexus, including detailed visibility into virtual port channels (vPCs), the latest version of NPM provides superior network monitoring capabilities and detailed visibility for multi-vendor environments. Network Configuration Monitor (NCM) 7.8 - The updated version brings even stronger automation and control of network functions and, like NPM, adds Network Insight for Cisco Nexus switches. It provides configuration snippets and the ability to filter, search, and view access control lists (ACLs), including object groups, and virtual device context (VDC) support.



- The updated version brings even stronger automation and control of network functions and, like NPM, adds Network Insight for Cisco Nexus switches. It provides configuration snippets and the ability to filter, search, and view access control lists (ACLs), including object groups, and virtual device context (VDC) support. IP Address Manager (IPAM) 4.7 - A valuable tool that automates management of IP addresses, the latest version now automates IP requests and monitors hybrid environments with Amazon Route53 and Azure DNS support.



- A valuable tool that automates management of IP addresses, the latest version now automates IP requests and monitors hybrid environments with Amazon Route53 and Azure DNS support. NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA) 4.4 - With a new Flow Storage SQL database at its foundation and less-demanding CPU and IOPS requirements, the new version offers IT professionals significantly improved speed and performance in identifying network traffic issues and removing bottlenecks, while providing better security.



With a new Flow Storage SQL database at its foundation and less-demanding CPU and IOPS requirements, the new version offers IT professionals significantly improved speed and performance in identifying network traffic issues and removing bottlenecks, while providing better security. VoIP & Network Quality Manager (VNQM) 4.5 - The latest version of VNQM adds support for monitoring of SIP trunks, enabling users to manage voice quality and performance across networks using the latest VoIP technologies.

Additional Resources

1Source: IDC-defined Network Management Software functional market. IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, April 2018

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/??cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X) online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com (http://www.solarwinds.com/??cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-NPM-20180611_X_X_X-X).

